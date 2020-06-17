All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:15 PM

1108 Jackson Ave

1108 Jackson Avenue · (757) 320-1885
Location

1108 Jackson Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23324
South Norfolk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 Jackson Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home located in Historic South Norfolk! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with new carpet and flooring throughout dwelling. Dining room has gas fireplace & ceiling fan w/light, Kitchen w/lots of cabinets/pantry, built in glass/wine rack, electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, porcelain sink w/new faucet & breakfast area, utility room/pantry w/shelves & stack washer/dryer, large covered front porch-freshly painted, nice flower beds, 12 x 16 large storage shed, nice wooden play set, mechanical room w/water heater & furnace, tin roof painted couple years ago, near Lakeside Park with fountain & walking bridge Central air and gas heating. Street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities - water, gas, electric. Must see property!

How do I qualify?

* Gross Monthly Income 3 x the monthly rent
* No Evictions within the past 5 years
* Must Be Current with all creditors

* One Month Deposit for Qualified Applicants ~ Some applicants may require more than a one month deposit based on credit/ income exceptions

* Pet Fee of $300.00
* Housing Voucher excepted

(RLNE5635888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Jackson Ave have any available units?
1108 Jackson Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Jackson Ave have?
Some of 1108 Jackson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Jackson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Jackson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 1108 Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Jackson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 1108 Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1108 Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Jackson Ave has units with dishwashers.
