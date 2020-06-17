1108 Jackson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home located in Historic South Norfolk! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with new carpet and flooring throughout dwelling. Dining room has gas fireplace & ceiling fan w/light, Kitchen w/lots of cabinets/pantry, built in glass/wine rack, electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, porcelain sink w/new faucet & breakfast area, utility room/pantry w/shelves & stack washer/dryer, large covered front porch-freshly painted, nice flower beds, 12 x 16 large storage shed, nice wooden play set, mechanical room w/water heater & furnace, tin roof painted couple years ago, near Lakeside Park with fountain & walking bridge Central air and gas heating. Street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities - water, gas, electric. Must see property!



How do I qualify?



* Gross Monthly Income 3 x the monthly rent

* No Evictions within the past 5 years

* Must Be Current with all creditors



* One Month Deposit for Qualified Applicants ~ Some applicants may require more than a one month deposit based on credit/ income exceptions



* Pet Fee of $300.00

* Housing Voucher excepted



(RLNE5635888)