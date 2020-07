Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Don't miss out, beautiful townhome like new for rent. Hardwood Flooring throughout the main level. Brand New Kitchen appliances, brand new paint, 2 Master suites with Den, Den can be used as the third bedroom. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bathroom. Two level deck. Community center with swimming pool, 10 mins from the town center. Easy accessibility to major highways. Home is near Quantico and driving distance to Ft. Belvoir and DC.