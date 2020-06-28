17356 WEXFORD LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Stanley Martin Freshly Painted Town-home in a prestigious neighbourhood loaded with options! Over 2100 sq ft, 3 fully finished levels, New Carpet on 3rd floor and Basement, garage, deck, huge living room with 2 sided gas fireplace, Stainless Steel appliances, oak cabinets & railings. Master BR has vaulted ceiling, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, economical gas heat, recess lights in the living room, New Roof, new slighting Door, New Kitchen Countertops, Microwave, Kitchen faucet !! New ToiletsThanks For Showing