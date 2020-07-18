All apartments in Cherry Hill
17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE

17123 Belle Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17123 Belle Isle Drive, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOW being offered FOR RENT and FOR SALE. STUNNING & UNIQUE! This NORFOLK model is the only one built in Potomac Shores and is located in the Fairways Overlook - the most coveted address in the development with the largest home sites! This particular home is sited on the exterior rim of the prestigious enclave with AMAZING VIEWS of serene woodlands, the community walking trail, golf course, and pond! You can't get all of this anywhere else in Potomac Shores! This elegant 5 bed/4.5 bath home features two patios, a covered deck, plus another custom, two-tiered deck allowing you to connect with neighbors and/or nature. Custom plantation shutters on main level. FRESHLY painted throughout, and new carpet on lower level. Fenced backyard and underground sprinkler system. PETS on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
