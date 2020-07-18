17123 BELLE ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NOW being offered FOR RENT and FOR SALE. STUNNING & UNIQUE! This NORFOLK model is the only one built in Potomac Shores and is located in the Fairways Overlook - the most coveted address in the development with the largest home sites! This particular home is sited on the exterior rim of the prestigious enclave with AMAZING VIEWS of serene woodlands, the community walking trail, golf course, and pond! You can't get all of this anywhere else in Potomac Shores! This elegant 5 bed/4.5 bath home features two patios, a covered deck, plus another custom, two-tiered deck allowing you to connect with neighbors and/or nature. Custom plantation shutters on main level. FRESHLY painted throughout, and new carpet on lower level. Fenced backyard and underground sprinkler system. PETS on case by case basis.