6409 GUARD MOUNT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to common area with path in the desirable community of Centre Ridge. This home features a large kitchen with island, a warm inviting family room, a bright and relaxing sun room, and a huge fenced level backyard. Laundry room is on the main level. Easy access to Route 28, Route 29, I-66, shopping, restaurants, and movie theater. VDOT Commuter lot only 1/2 mile away. -------- Rental Price drastically slashed. Home now to be rented WITHOUT use of BASEMENT. [Owners moving out of town and will use the Basement for storage.] This is an Awesome opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood at a super-low price.