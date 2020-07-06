6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE

Amenities

Save 15 - 20 mins of your commute time every day! This home is located in the most convenient location in Centreville. Easy access to RT. 28, 29, I-66, and Fairfax County PKWY. Bright and cozy end unit townhome in sought after Singletons Grove. Two-story foyer, two master bedrooms with two full baths and half bath. Hardwood floors in the family & dining room, white ceramic tiles in the kitchen. Updated kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, new carpet just installed on the upper level! Huge storage under steps. Private fenced low maintenance backyard for entertaining. 2 assigned parking spaces. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical. Easy access to RT. 28, 29, I-66, and Fairfax County PKWY.