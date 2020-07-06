All apartments in Centreville
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE

6112 Hoskins Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Hoskins Hollow Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Save 15 - 20 mins of your commute time every day! This home is located in the most convenient location in Centreville. Easy access to RT. 28, 29, I-66, and Fairfax County PKWY. Bright and cozy end unit townhome in sought after Singletons Grove. Two-story foyer, two master bedrooms with two full baths and half bath. Hardwood floors in the family & dining room, white ceramic tiles in the kitchen. Updated kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, new carpet just installed on the upper level! Huge storage under steps. Private fenced low maintenance backyard for entertaining. 2 assigned parking spaces. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical. Easy access to RT. 28, 29, I-66, and Fairfax County PKWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have any available units?
6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have?
Some of 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

