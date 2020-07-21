All apartments in Centreville
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:40 PM

6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT

6026 Little Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

6026 Little Brook Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
Available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Quiet/private end unit that backs to woods. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Jewel! Hardwood floors throughout the main. Carpet on lower and upper levels. 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Master bedroom with en-suite bath. Separate full bath for other two bedrooms. Lower level has three rooms (office, flex-room and recreation room) with a full bath. Rec room has cable connections, a wet bar and minifridge with sliding glass doors to the patio/woods. On the main level, the kitchen boasts sliding glass doors to an oversized deck overlooking woods. Laundry off kitchen. Living room and dining room enjoy the convenience of a kitchen pass-through. Walk-out lower level has a fenced and gated yard This property enjoys the conveniences of Little Rocky Run HOA (3 pools and 2 rec centers). Provides easy access to schools, public transportation, major commuting routes (Braddock, 28, 29, 66, Fairfax County Parkway), movie theaters, shopping, dining, parks and wineries. No Smokers. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT have any available units?
6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT have?
Some of 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT offer parking?
No, 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT has a pool.
Does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
