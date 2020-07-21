6026 LITTLE BROOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room

Available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Quiet/private end unit that backs to woods. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Jewel! Hardwood floors throughout the main. Carpet on lower and upper levels. 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Master bedroom with en-suite bath. Separate full bath for other two bedrooms. Lower level has three rooms (office, flex-room and recreation room) with a full bath. Rec room has cable connections, a wet bar and minifridge with sliding glass doors to the patio/woods. On the main level, the kitchen boasts sliding glass doors to an oversized deck overlooking woods. Laundry off kitchen. Living room and dining room enjoy the convenience of a kitchen pass-through. Walk-out lower level has a fenced and gated yard This property enjoys the conveniences of Little Rocky Run HOA (3 pools and 2 rec centers). Provides easy access to schools, public transportation, major commuting routes (Braddock, 28, 29, 66, Fairfax County Parkway), movie theaters, shopping, dining, parks and wineries. No Smokers. No Pets.