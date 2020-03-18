5936 BARON KENT LANE

Amenities

Bright and Spacious 3 Level TH in Woodgate Manor with 1-car garage, 3BR/2.5BA and upgrades throughout the house. New hardwood floors, freshly paint. Recessed Lightning throughout main level. Large living/dining rooms walkout to huge deck. HVAC system and heat pump replaced in 2014, new water heater in 2019, new kitchen cabinets, gas stove, kitchen w/ eat-in space and bay window. Master BR w/ walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, double sink and glass shower door. Finished basement w/ walkout and 1/2 bath. Nice size deck backs to common area. Great location. Close to 66, 29, 28, Metro Bus and Shopping Center.