Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5936 BARON KENT LANE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:56 PM

5936 BARON KENT LANE

5936 Baron Kent Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5936 Baron Kent Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Spacious 3 Level TH in Woodgate Manor with 1-car garage, 3BR/2.5BA and upgrades throughout the house. New hardwood floors, freshly paint. Recessed Lightning throughout main level. Large living/dining rooms walkout to huge deck. HVAC system and heat pump replaced in 2014, new water heater in 2019, new kitchen cabinets, gas stove, kitchen w/ eat-in space and bay window. Master BR w/ walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, double sink and glass shower door. Finished basement w/ walkout and 1/2 bath. Nice size deck backs to common area. Great location. Close to 66, 29, 28, Metro Bus and Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 BARON KENT LANE have any available units?
5936 BARON KENT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5936 BARON KENT LANE have?
Some of 5936 BARON KENT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 BARON KENT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5936 BARON KENT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 BARON KENT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5936 BARON KENT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5936 BARON KENT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5936 BARON KENT LANE offers parking.
Does 5936 BARON KENT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 BARON KENT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 BARON KENT LANE have a pool?
No, 5936 BARON KENT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5936 BARON KENT LANE have accessible units?
No, 5936 BARON KENT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 BARON KENT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 BARON KENT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 BARON KENT LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5936 BARON KENT LANE has units with air conditioning.
