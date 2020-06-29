5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remarkable home in highly coveted Rocky Run neighborhood. Fenced in yard, with plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing. Beautiful landscaping to enjoy your sunrises and sunsets surrounded by peace. Remodeled kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counterspace. Cabinets are slow close - and pull out drawers in pantry. Large sun room with ceiling fans in almost every area. Recently improved windows allow natural lighting to flood the home. Hardwood floors for your dining, kitchen and family room. Walkout level basement has a beautiful laundry room and guest bedroom along with cozy fireplace with access to perfect patio area outside. Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet across from 2 bedrooms and separate full bathroom. Garage has a "Do It Yourselfer's" dream set up with cabinets and storage area for all your tools and recreational equipment. Do not miss this wonderful opportunity - owners meticulously took care of this home for a forever home purpose until they needed to move for business.