All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE

5821 Stone Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5821 Stone Ridge Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remarkable home in highly coveted Rocky Run neighborhood. Fenced in yard, with plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing. Beautiful landscaping to enjoy your sunrises and sunsets surrounded by peace. Remodeled kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counterspace. Cabinets are slow close - and pull out drawers in pantry. Large sun room with ceiling fans in almost every area. Recently improved windows allow natural lighting to flood the home. Hardwood floors for your dining, kitchen and family room. Walkout level basement has a beautiful laundry room and guest bedroom along with cozy fireplace with access to perfect patio area outside. Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet across from 2 bedrooms and separate full bathroom. Garage has a "Do It Yourselfer's" dream set up with cabinets and storage area for all your tools and recreational equipment. Do not miss this wonderful opportunity - owners meticulously took care of this home for a forever home purpose until they needed to move for business.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5821 STONE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia