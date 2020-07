Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 levels townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths in highly sought community Center Terrace. Fully upgraded townhouse with a brand new laminated wood floor, freshly painted walls, upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steels appliances, new light fixtures. Off Rt. 29, Near Rt.28, Rt. 66 and Fairfax County Parkway. Close to restaurants and shops. Community pools, tennis, basketball court. It's in a move in ready conditions for new tenants.