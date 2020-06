Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Located in a desirable neighborhood with club house. This executive home can come furnished or unfurnished. $3000/month furnished. This home features large master suite with sitting area. Garage and driveway fits up to 2 vehicles. This is a 3 level spacious home that backs onto a large pond. The home has a 3 level bump-out upgrade with $100K+ of upgrades with modern fixtures. Brand new upgraded Kitchen and appliances. Very convenient location close to all major highways and convenience stores. Minutes away from Fair Lakes Shopping Centers.