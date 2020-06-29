14908 GREYMONT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely & Renovated Finished LL of single family home w/ Private Entrance. Newer HW flooring in Kitchenette with Granite, Maple Cabinets, Recessed Lights, with newer Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. There is no stove so you would need your own microwave or elec. cooktop & no dishwasher. ONLY APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT NEED TO APPLY. Newer carpeting in LL family room & hard wood flooring in bedroom with updated full bath. ALL UTILITIES AND TRASH SERVICE INCLUDED. Super nice owners live on the upper level, but secure door for privacy. Lots of street parking conveniently located to home & private entrance. Convenient to I-66, Routes 28 & 29, and lots of shopping and restaurants.