Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

14908 GREYMONT DRIVE

14908 Greymont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14908 Greymont Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely & Renovated Finished LL of single family home w/ Private Entrance. Newer HW flooring in Kitchenette with Granite, Maple Cabinets, Recessed Lights, with newer Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. There is no stove so you would need your own microwave or elec. cooktop & no dishwasher. ONLY APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT NEED TO APPLY. Newer carpeting in LL family room & hard wood flooring in bedroom with updated full bath. ALL UTILITIES AND TRASH SERVICE INCLUDED. Super nice owners live on the upper level, but secure door for privacy. Lots of street parking conveniently located to home & private entrance. Convenient to I-66, Routes 28 & 29, and lots of shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE have any available units?
14908 GREYMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14908 GREYMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14908 GREYMONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
