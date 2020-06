14742 FLOWER HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEWER REMODELED, KITCHEN - APPLIANCES, GRANITE, CARPET, BATHROOMS, SLIDERS. MUST SEE INSIDE TO APPRECIATE. 3 BR 3.5 BA GARAGE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE, ADDITIONAL PARKING AT FRONT. BEST RENT IN TOWN. EMAIL LA APPLICATION TO SPEED UP THE PROCESS. DROP OFF $55 APPL FEE PER ADULT TO SAMSON PROPERTIES, 14526 LEE ROAD #100 CHANTILLY VA 20151. FILL OUT CREDIT CARD INFO FOR PROCESSING FEE. GRAB A PACKAGE AT THE PROPERTY FOR EASY REFERENCE. NO SMOKER AND NO PET. NO VOUCHER, AND NO UNRELATED INDIVIDUAL TENANT. NEW WATER HEATER JUST REPLACED, AND NEW DECK..