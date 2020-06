Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport microwave refrigerator

Great home on cue-de-sac just two lots from Cub Run Elementary and backing to the school grounds. Hardwoods throughout, beautiful gourmet kitchen with sitting area, rear covered deck, oversized carport, flat lot, natural stone in baths. All adults on application and lease. Apply online with management company, $60/person. Convenient to I-66, Routes 28 & 29, and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Tenant is moving so please excuse clutter. Sunroom does not convey.