All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14634 OLDE KENT ROAD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

14634 OLDE KENT ROAD

14634 Olde Kent Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14634 Olde Kent Road, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
An excellent place to unwind at the end of the day in a serene setting, this 2 bedroom end unit townhome is ready for you. The unit has just completed a major renovation-new windows, new carpet, fresh paint, & updated bathrooms. The deck will be repaired and painted. This home is close to shopping & amenities. It has two assigned parking spaces and plenty street parking. The property is vacant and ready to see. The owner has agreed that tenant agents may use video streaming of any type to show the property to their clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD have any available units?
14634 OLDE KENT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD have?
Some of 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14634 OLDE KENT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD offers parking.
Does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD have a pool?
No, 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14634 OLDE KENT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia