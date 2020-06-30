14634 OLDE KENT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

An excellent place to unwind at the end of the day in a serene setting, this 2 bedroom end unit townhome is ready for you. The unit has just completed a major renovation-new windows, new carpet, fresh paint, & updated bathrooms. The deck will be repaired and painted. This home is close to shopping & amenities. It has two assigned parking spaces and plenty street parking. The property is vacant and ready to see. The owner has agreed that tenant agents may use video streaming of any type to show the property to their clients.