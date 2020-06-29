14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

** New Roof, Heating And Cooling System, And Water Heater ** Private Court With Ample Of Parking** Gleaming Hardwood Floors On Main Level** Updated Lighting Fixtures** Custom Paint** Updated Kitchen With Newer Stainless Steel Appliances Includes Gas Range, Granite & Stone Countertops, Island & A Beautiful Backsplash** Convenient Dining Off Kitchen** French Door Leading To Large Deck** Spacious Master Suite With Vaulted Ceilings, His&Her Closet, Private Bath With Separate Remodeled Shower & Soaking Tub** Large Secondary Bedrooms** Desired Laundry On Bedroom Level** Full Finished Basement With Brand New Carpet, Large Open Recreation Room And Cozy Gas Fireplace** Oversized Storage Under The Stairways** Two Level Deck** Fully Fenced Backyard** Backing To Treed View** Plus Fine Amenities Of Centre Ridge--Basketball Courts, Common Grounds, Exercise Room, Other, Party Room, Tot Lots/Plygrd, Pool-Outdoor, Tennis Courts, Jog/Walk Path**Ready To Move In! **No repair Deductible!