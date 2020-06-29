All apartments in Centreville
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW

14383 Silo Valley View · No Longer Available
Location

14383 Silo Valley View, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
** New Roof, Heating And Cooling System, And Water Heater ** Private Court With Ample Of Parking** Gleaming Hardwood Floors On Main Level** Updated Lighting Fixtures** Custom Paint** Updated Kitchen With Newer Stainless Steel Appliances Includes Gas Range, Granite & Stone Countertops, Island & A Beautiful Backsplash** Convenient Dining Off Kitchen** French Door Leading To Large Deck** Spacious Master Suite With Vaulted Ceilings, His&Her Closet, Private Bath With Separate Remodeled Shower & Soaking Tub** Large Secondary Bedrooms** Desired Laundry On Bedroom Level** Full Finished Basement With Brand New Carpet, Large Open Recreation Room And Cozy Gas Fireplace** Oversized Storage Under The Stairways** Two Level Deck** Fully Fenced Backyard** Backing To Treed View** Plus Fine Amenities Of Centre Ridge--Basketball Courts, Common Grounds, Exercise Room, Other, Party Room, Tot Lots/Plygrd, Pool-Outdoor, Tennis Courts, Jog/Walk Path**Ready To Move In! **No repair Deductible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW have any available units?
14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW have?
Some of 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW currently offering any rent specials?
14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW pet-friendly?
No, 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW offer parking?
Yes, 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW offers parking.
Does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW have a pool?
Yes, 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW has a pool.
Does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW have accessible units?
No, 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14383 SILO VALLEY VIEW does not have units with air conditioning.

