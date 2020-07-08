All apartments in Centreville
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

14350 JACOB LANE

14350 Jacob Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14350 Jacob Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
You are going to want to see this amazing renovated home in Sequoia Farms! Everything is new, both inside and out. The driveway, siding, and roof have all been recently replaced, creating great curbside appeal. Inside, a two-story foyer with lovely hardwood floors welcomes you to this amazing open floorplan. A sunken living room with crown molding leads to a raised dining room. Just beyond is the newly updated kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, and a new center island with built-in cabinets. A family room with wood-burning fireplace is a great place to relax. The fully-finished basement includes a wet bar and full bathroom with walk-in shower. Upstairs, a master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling with skylights and a dedicated newly renovated full bath. The home is on a quiet cul-de-sac, and is walking distance to the community swimming pool and tennis courts. Easy access to Rt. 28, Rt. 29, and I-66, with Dulles Airport an easy commute away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14350 JACOB LANE have any available units?
14350 JACOB LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14350 JACOB LANE have?
Some of 14350 JACOB LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14350 JACOB LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14350 JACOB LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14350 JACOB LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14350 JACOB LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14350 JACOB LANE offer parking?
No, 14350 JACOB LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14350 JACOB LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14350 JACOB LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14350 JACOB LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14350 JACOB LANE has a pool.
Does 14350 JACOB LANE have accessible units?
No, 14350 JACOB LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14350 JACOB LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14350 JACOB LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14350 JACOB LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14350 JACOB LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

