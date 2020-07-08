14350 JACOB LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

You are going to want to see this amazing renovated home in Sequoia Farms! Everything is new, both inside and out. The driveway, siding, and roof have all been recently replaced, creating great curbside appeal. Inside, a two-story foyer with lovely hardwood floors welcomes you to this amazing open floorplan. A sunken living room with crown molding leads to a raised dining room. Just beyond is the newly updated kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, and a new center island with built-in cabinets. A family room with wood-burning fireplace is a great place to relax. The fully-finished basement includes a wet bar and full bathroom with walk-in shower. Upstairs, a master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling with skylights and a dedicated newly renovated full bath. The home is on a quiet cul-de-sac, and is walking distance to the community swimming pool and tennis courts. Easy access to Rt. 28, Rt. 29, and I-66, with Dulles Airport an easy commute away.