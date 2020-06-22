All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

14181 ASHER VIEW

14181 Asher View · No Longer Available
Location

14181 Asher View, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
media room
guest parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Beautiful end unit, 3 level brick town house in Centreville! Private back view towards to common area & mature tree. All hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Lots of natural sunlight from the windows! Spacious sunny kitchen opens to huge deck. Awesome master BR w cathedral ceiling & bath w big soaking tub. Finished walkout basement with full bathroom. Plenty of parking space!!! Driveway fits 2 cars + 1 car space in the garage & lots of visitor parking! Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and movie theater. Due to Covid-19, the showing has restrictions (tenants occupied). Please contact the listing agent first to get a virtual tour video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14181 ASHER VIEW have any available units?
14181 ASHER VIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14181 ASHER VIEW have?
Some of 14181 ASHER VIEW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14181 ASHER VIEW currently offering any rent specials?
14181 ASHER VIEW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14181 ASHER VIEW pet-friendly?
No, 14181 ASHER VIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14181 ASHER VIEW offer parking?
Yes, 14181 ASHER VIEW does offer parking.
Does 14181 ASHER VIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14181 ASHER VIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14181 ASHER VIEW have a pool?
No, 14181 ASHER VIEW does not have a pool.
Does 14181 ASHER VIEW have accessible units?
No, 14181 ASHER VIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 14181 ASHER VIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 14181 ASHER VIEW does not have units with dishwashers.
