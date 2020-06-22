14181 ASHER VIEW

Amenities

Beautiful end unit, 3 level brick town house in Centreville! Private back view towards to common area & mature tree. All hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Lots of natural sunlight from the windows! Spacious sunny kitchen opens to huge deck. Awesome master BR w cathedral ceiling & bath w big soaking tub. Finished walkout basement with full bathroom. Plenty of parking space!!! Driveway fits 2 cars + 1 car space in the garage & lots of visitor parking! Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and movie theater. Due to Covid-19, the showing has restrictions (tenants occupied). Please contact the listing agent first to get a virtual tour video.