---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7e5235070 ---- WELL KEPT END UNIT TH WITH DECK*UPDATED KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES/TILE FLOORS AND CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH*LAMINATE FLOORING COVERS THE LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM*MASTER SUITE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING/WALK IN CLOSET AND TILED BACK WITH DOUBLE VANITY*FINISHED REC ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH DEN AND FULL BATH*FENCED REAR*CLOSE TO MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES/SHOPPING/DINING*COMMUNITY POOL*EXTRA FRIDGE IN BASEMENT CONVEYS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13514 Covey Lane have any available units?
13514 Covey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13514 Covey Lane have?
Some of 13514 Covey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13514 Covey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13514 Covey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.