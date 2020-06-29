All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

13514 Covey Lane

13514 Covey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13514 Covey Lane, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7e5235070 ---- WELL KEPT END UNIT TH WITH DECK*UPDATED KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES/TILE FLOORS AND CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH*LAMINATE FLOORING COVERS THE LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM*MASTER SUITE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING/WALK IN CLOSET AND TILED BACK WITH DOUBLE VANITY*FINISHED REC ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH DEN AND FULL BATH*FENCED REAR*CLOSE TO MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES/SHOPPING/DINING*COMMUNITY POOL*EXTRA FRIDGE IN BASEMENT CONVEYS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13514 Covey Lane have any available units?
13514 Covey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13514 Covey Lane have?
Some of 13514 Covey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13514 Covey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13514 Covey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13514 Covey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13514 Covey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13514 Covey Lane offer parking?
No, 13514 Covey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13514 Covey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13514 Covey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13514 Covey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13514 Covey Lane has a pool.
Does 13514 Covey Lane have accessible units?
No, 13514 Covey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13514 Covey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13514 Covey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13514 Covey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13514 Covey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

