All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 20927 TRINITY SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
20927 TRINITY SQUARE
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

20927 TRINITY SQUARE

20927 Trinity Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

20927 Trinity Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This is a large beautiful 3 level townhouse with a single family feel! Spacious open floor plan! Natural light throughout. Main level office, huge dining and living room combo. Kitchen with breakfast bar, hardwood floors, family room with gas fireplace. Walk-out to deck. Master suite with tray ceiling, wall of windows and walk-in closet! Fully finished basement plus walkout to backyard. Close to schools and shopping centers. You will love this home! MUST SEE!Rent: $2450/monthMove in 4/1/20202717 sqftPlease contact me if you have any questions. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE have any available units?
20927 TRINITY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE have?
Some of 20927 TRINITY SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20927 TRINITY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20927 TRINITY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20927 TRINITY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20927 TRINITY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20927 TRINITY SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20927 TRINITY SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20927 TRINITY SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20927 TRINITY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20927 TRINITY SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20927 TRINITY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20927 TRINITY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia