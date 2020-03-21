20927 TRINITY SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

This is a large beautiful 3 level townhouse with a single family feel! Spacious open floor plan! Natural light throughout. Main level office, huge dining and living room combo. Kitchen with breakfast bar, hardwood floors, family room with gas fireplace. Walk-out to deck. Master suite with tray ceiling, wall of windows and walk-in closet! Fully finished basement plus walkout to backyard. Close to schools and shopping centers. You will love this home! MUST SEE!Rent: $2450/monthMove in 4/1/20202717 sqftPlease contact me if you have any questions. Thank you!