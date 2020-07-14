All apartments in Caroline County
10561 Gallant Fox Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

10561 Gallant Fox Way

10561 Gallant Fox Way · No Longer Available
Location

10561 Gallant Fox Way, Caroline County, VA 22546

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Belmont at Carmel Church Subdivision Ready July 1st!! - Spacious four bedroom, two and half bathroom home in the beautiful Belmont at Carmel Church Subdivision in Ruther Glen. Conveniently located right off Roger Clark Boulevard with easy access to 95 for a quick commute to Fredericksburg or Richmond.

Living room with plenty of natural light and vaulted ceilings. Nice dining room connected to kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Step outside to a deck overlooking the fenced-in back yard, perfect to relax and unwind this Summer. New Paint throughout and attached 2 car garage. Trash included in HOA.

Must see this beautiful home TODAY...it will NOT last long!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats, all other pets considered on a case by case basis subject to $25 per pet, per month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5879200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10561 Gallant Fox Way have any available units?
10561 Gallant Fox Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Caroline County, VA.
What amenities does 10561 Gallant Fox Way have?
Some of 10561 Gallant Fox Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10561 Gallant Fox Way currently offering any rent specials?
10561 Gallant Fox Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10561 Gallant Fox Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10561 Gallant Fox Way is pet friendly.
Does 10561 Gallant Fox Way offer parking?
Yes, 10561 Gallant Fox Way offers parking.
Does 10561 Gallant Fox Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10561 Gallant Fox Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10561 Gallant Fox Way have a pool?
No, 10561 Gallant Fox Way does not have a pool.
Does 10561 Gallant Fox Way have accessible units?
No, 10561 Gallant Fox Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10561 Gallant Fox Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10561 Gallant Fox Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10561 Gallant Fox Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10561 Gallant Fox Way has units with air conditioning.
