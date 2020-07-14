10561 Gallant Fox Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Belmont at Carmel Church Subdivision Ready July 1st!! - Spacious four bedroom, two and half bathroom home in the beautiful Belmont at Carmel Church Subdivision in Ruther Glen. Conveniently located right off Roger Clark Boulevard with easy access to 95 for a quick commute to Fredericksburg or Richmond.



Living room with plenty of natural light and vaulted ceilings. Nice dining room connected to kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Step outside to a deck overlooking the fenced-in back yard, perfect to relax and unwind this Summer. New Paint throughout and attached 2 car garage. Trash included in HOA.



Must see this beautiful home TODAY...it will NOT last long!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats, all other pets considered on a case by case basis subject to $25 per pet, per month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5879200)