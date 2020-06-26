All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:09 PM

3911 Wheat Court

3911 Wheat Court · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Wheat Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22311

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 6BD + Office /5 BA English Tudor style home. Beautiful exposed wood, open layout. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace and hardwood flooring in main living area. Beautiful bathrooms with stand alone tub. Close proximity to shops and multiple parks. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Katie McCroskey 703 3426617
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Wheat Court have any available units?
3911 Wheat Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3911 Wheat Court have?
Some of 3911 Wheat Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Wheat Court currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Wheat Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Wheat Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Wheat Court is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Wheat Court offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Wheat Court offers parking.
Does 3911 Wheat Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Wheat Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Wheat Court have a pool?
No, 3911 Wheat Court does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Wheat Court have accessible units?
No, 3911 Wheat Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Wheat Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Wheat Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Wheat Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3911 Wheat Court has units with air conditioning.
