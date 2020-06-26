3911 Wheat Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 6BD + Office /5 BA English Tudor style home. Beautiful exposed wood, open layout. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace and hardwood flooring in main living area. Beautiful bathrooms with stand alone tub. Close proximity to shops and multiple parks. Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Katie McCroskey 703 3426617

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082