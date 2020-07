Amenities

Beautiful end unit town house with one car garage! Hardwood floors throughout the first two floors. Spacious open floor pan filled with daylight. Eat in kitchen and area for formal dining. Beautiful back deck for outside sitting and entertaining. This home is with 4 bedroom two of which are master suits. Conveniently located near major commuter routes, and bus routes going to many Metro Stations. Minutes to DC, the Pentagon, and Ballston.Available for 12 or 24 month lease!