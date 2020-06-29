All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
3515 ELLERY CIRCLE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

3515 ELLERY CIRCLE

3515 Ellery Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Ellery Circle, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique 4 level garage townhouse with 3 master suites, light filled kitchen in back opens to deck overlooking common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE have any available units?
3515 ELLERY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
Is 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3515 ELLERY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 ELLERY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
