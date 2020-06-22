All apartments in Ashland
Find more places like 324 S Taylor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashland, VA
/
324 S Taylor St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:40 PM

324 S Taylor St

324 South Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

324 South Taylor Street, Ashland, VA 23005

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Welcome home to this adorable, solid brick rancher in Ashland. Featuring a huge eat-in kitchen with tile floor and stainless steel appliances. 3 BR and 1.5 BA, Central heat and air, and washer/dryer included! Pets allowed with appropriate fees, breed restrictions apply. App Fee: $50/adult, Resident benefit package $35 (addl/month, includes filters & renters insurance). Lease admin fee due at move in: $125. Vistit www.renterswarehouse.com to schedule a showing! *DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS, THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SELF SHOWINGS ONLY. SELF SHOWINGS REQUIRE IDENTITY VERIFICATION PRIOR TO BOOKING, PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 S Taylor St have any available units?
324 S Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashland, VA.
What amenities does 324 S Taylor St have?
Some of 324 S Taylor St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
324 S Taylor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 S Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 324 S Taylor St offer parking?
No, 324 S Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 324 S Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 S Taylor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S Taylor St have a pool?
Yes, 324 S Taylor St has a pool.
Does 324 S Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 324 S Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 S Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 S Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 S Taylor St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct
Ashland, VA 23005

Similar Pages

Ashland 2 BedroomsAshland Apartments with Balcony
Ashland Apartments with PoolAshland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ashland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VAAquia Harbour, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA
Falmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University