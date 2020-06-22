324 S Taylor St

Amenities
Welcome home to this adorable, solid brick rancher in Ashland. Featuring a huge eat-in kitchen with tile floor and stainless steel appliances. 3 BR and 1.5 BA, Central heat and air, and washer/dryer included! Pets allowed with appropriate fees, breed restrictions apply. App Fee: $50/adult, Resident benefit package $35 (addl/month, includes filters & renters insurance). Lease admin fee due at move in: $125. Vistit www.renterswarehouse.com to schedule a showing! *DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS, THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SELF SHOWINGS ONLY. SELF SHOWINGS REQUIRE IDENTITY VERIFICATION PRIOR TO BOOKING, PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS*