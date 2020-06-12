All apartments in Ashburn
44892 TIVERTON SQUARE
44892 TIVERTON SQUARE

44892 Tiverton Square · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

44892 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Pristine 2 level, lower unit condo sits on a premium lot w/ impressive facade. Full stretch of front wall windows, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New appliances, gourmet kitchen with new double oven, new under mount kitchen lighting, new back splash and upgraded cabinets. The hardwood floors and lighting have been upgraded as well. Spacious bedrooms including a master with two walk-ins and en-suite bathroom. This unit oversees a small nature preserve*Live at One Loudoun & experience the convenience of dining, working, shopping. Over 15 restaurants, specialized shops, movie theater, and just about everything you need for day-to-day errands and entertainment! Outdoor amenities include miles of paved pathways, Central Park, The Plaza, a community amphitheater, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE have any available units?
44892 TIVERTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE have?
Some of 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44892 TIVERTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44892 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
