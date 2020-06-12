44892 TIVERTON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Pristine 2 level, lower unit condo sits on a premium lot w/ impressive facade. Full stretch of front wall windows, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New appliances, gourmet kitchen with new double oven, new under mount kitchen lighting, new back splash and upgraded cabinets. The hardwood floors and lighting have been upgraded as well. Spacious bedrooms including a master with two walk-ins and en-suite bathroom. This unit oversees a small nature preserve*Live at One Loudoun & experience the convenience of dining, working, shopping. Over 15 restaurants, specialized shops, movie theater, and just about everything you need for day-to-day errands and entertainment! Outdoor amenities include miles of paved pathways, Central Park, The Plaza, a community amphitheater, and more.