44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Exclusively built in One Loudoun. A stunning 4 level end unit Town House ,featuring soaring 10' ceiling on Main Level, gleaming hard wood floors at all four levels, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dedicated dining area,infinity island, spacious deck, generous bedrooms, MBR with tray ceilings, huge family room with coffered ceilings, 2 car garage & breathtaking roof top terrace with loft having wet bar. Walking distance to the excitement and entertainment of One Loudoun.