44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand NEW Construction- Upper West at One Loudoun One-of-a-kind townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage that is ready for immediate move-in !This home is light-filled, with beautiful angles and a sleek, contemporary design. The open concept design continues in the well-appointed kitchen with massive designer island, white cabinets and quartz counters and with and an amazing stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. You will be drawn to the oversized balcony that opens bringing the outdoors in - to create versatility in living areas, perfect for entertaining, complete with built in gas fireplace! Call today to come look at this beautiful property you can be the first to call HOME.