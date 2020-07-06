All apartments in Ashburn
44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

44646 Provincetown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

44646 Provincetown Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand NEW Construction- Upper West at One Loudoun One-of-a-kind townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage that is ready for immediate move-in !This home is light-filled, with beautiful angles and a sleek, contemporary design. The open concept design continues in the well-appointed kitchen with massive designer island, white cabinets and quartz counters and with and an amazing stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. You will be drawn to the oversized balcony that opens bringing the outdoors in - to create versatility in living areas, perfect for entertaining, complete with built in gas fireplace! Call today to come look at this beautiful property you can be the first to call HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have any available units?
44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44646 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

