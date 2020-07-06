All apartments in Ashburn
44638 PROVINCETOWN DR

44638 Provincetown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

44638 Provincetown Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Brand NEW home! This gorgeous 2-level end-unit condo is located in the heart of One Loudoun, a sought-after community in Ashburn with bustling shops, restaurants, movie theater and more. Ready for immediate move-in. This contemporary design offers a 1 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and an open floor concept. Beaming hardwood floors span out the main level with plenty windows allowing natural sunlight into the home. The gourmet kitchen is every chef's dream with granite counters and subway tile backsplash, upgraded white cabinets and hardware, stainless steel appliance package, ample cabinet /pantry space. Upper level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 luxurious bathrooms with dual vanities and granite counters. Large laundry room with utility sink and granite counter top on upper level provides convenience when doing laundry. Additional storage space available in the utility room and underneath the stairs. Easy access to commuter routes and metro. You will love the location, the urban lifestyle and luxurious amenities this home offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR have any available units?
44638 PROVINCETOWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR have?
Some of 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
44638 PROVINCETOWN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR pet-friendly?
No, 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR offer parking?
Yes, 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR offers parking.
Does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR have a pool?
No, 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR have accessible units?
No, 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 44638 PROVINCETOWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

