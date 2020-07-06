44638 PROVINCETOWN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room new construction

Brand NEW home! This gorgeous 2-level end-unit condo is located in the heart of One Loudoun, a sought-after community in Ashburn with bustling shops, restaurants, movie theater and more. Ready for immediate move-in. This contemporary design offers a 1 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and an open floor concept. Beaming hardwood floors span out the main level with plenty windows allowing natural sunlight into the home. The gourmet kitchen is every chef's dream with granite counters and subway tile backsplash, upgraded white cabinets and hardware, stainless steel appliance package, ample cabinet /pantry space. Upper level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 luxurious bathrooms with dual vanities and granite counters. Large laundry room with utility sink and granite counter top on upper level provides convenience when doing laundry. Additional storage space available in the utility room and underneath the stairs. Easy access to commuter routes and metro. You will love the location, the urban lifestyle and luxurious amenities this home offers.