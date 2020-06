Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Please take off your shoes! Gorgeous M&S Model Home across the street from Club House and next to the barn in One Loudoun , walking distance to restaurants, cinemas, and shopping. Features surround system, sprinkle system, security system outside and inside. Offering 5 bedrooms and 4-1/2 baths, full finished basement.