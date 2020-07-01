All apartments in Ashburn
44588 STEPNEY DRIVE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

44588 STEPNEY DRIVE

44588 Stepney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

44588 Stepney Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Miller & Smith's Tribeca Model, a Chicago-inspired design a classic downtown exterior and the best in contemporary living. Open floor plan, spacious chef's kitchen, upgraded appliances. Great room and multiple dining spaces. A masterful suite with 2 walk-in closets and deluxe bath as well as an amazing Au Pair suite with kitchenette and full bath above the garage is sure to make this home an instant hit. Step out to your private brick patio for entertaining. Stone-throw distance to OneLoudoun club house with swimming pool, basketball / tennis courts, and amble amenities. Walk to OneLoudoun downtown, shopping center, restaurants, Alamo theater, groceries, etc. Easy access to route 7, route 28, 5 minutes to Redskin Park, and 8 miles to IAD. Currently occupied by tenants. Available April 1,2020 (Tenants have some flexibility on the move-out date). Video Tour Link(Copy and paste to browser's address line to play): youtu.be/vKDHmCm4LVI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE have any available units?
44588 STEPNEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE have?
Some of 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44588 STEPNEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44588 STEPNEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

