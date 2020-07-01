44588 STEPNEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage media room tennis court

Miller & Smith's Tribeca Model, a Chicago-inspired design a classic downtown exterior and the best in contemporary living. Open floor plan, spacious chef's kitchen, upgraded appliances. Great room and multiple dining spaces. A masterful suite with 2 walk-in closets and deluxe bath as well as an amazing Au Pair suite with kitchenette and full bath above the garage is sure to make this home an instant hit. Step out to your private brick patio for entertaining. Stone-throw distance to OneLoudoun club house with swimming pool, basketball / tennis courts, and amble amenities. Walk to OneLoudoun downtown, shopping center, restaurants, Alamo theater, groceries, etc. Easy access to route 7, route 28, 5 minutes to Redskin Park, and 8 miles to IAD. Currently occupied by tenants. Available April 1,2020 (Tenants have some flexibility on the move-out date). Video Tour Link(Copy and paste to browser's address line to play): youtu.be/vKDHmCm4LVI