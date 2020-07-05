44577 Yarmouth Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

First Time Offered For Rent-Beautifully Maintained Single Family in the Heart of One Loudoun! Over 3600 Finished SQ on 3 Levels. Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Dark Wide Plank Hardwoods. Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen w/Tons of Cabinet Space and Huge Center Island Walk Out to Custom Deck. Upper Level Features Bonus Room/Loft Area Plus 4 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Spacious Master Suite w/Tray Ceiling, Huge Walk In Closet and Private Master Screened Porch! Luxury Master Bath w/Double Vanity and 2 Person Shower. Finished Basement w/Rec Room & Full Bath, Custom Bar w/Wine & Beer Fridge & Island. Rear Load 2 Car Garage. Walk to All of One Loudoun\'s Shops & Restaurants! Enjoy Community Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis, Volleyball, Tot Lots & More!