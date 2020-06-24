Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

44561 Yarmouth Drive Available 03/01/19 Luxurious Single Family Rental in One Loudoun! - Luxurious and spacious! This beautiful, single family home is a highly desired rental in the sought after One Loudoun community. It has been lovingly cared for and updated to please those with the most discerning tastes. Some of the incredible features include:



10 ft Ceilings on main level and 9 ft ceilings on the bottom and top levels -- Open Floor Plan -- Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances (Double Wall-Ovens, Microwave, Gas Cooktop, French Door Refrigerator w/bottom freezer drawer and in-door water and ice dispenser, Dishwasher) and 4.5 x 11 Island -- Gas Fireplace -- Master Bedroom w/Tray Ceiling, His and Her closets (Walk-in Closet is 8 x 9), Master Bathroom with two-person shower -- Laundry Room on Bedroom Level w/ LG washer and dryer - Large bedrooms - Finished basement with full bathroom -- 2 Car Garage



Community features include:

+ HOA lawn care and maintenance

+ Playground (childrens playground is 1 block away)

+ 2 fenced in dog parks: One Loudoun community dog park with code access next to the clubhouse (only for the HOA) and a public dog park in central park (the park right next to the neighborhood)

+ The Barn at One Loudoun: community amphitheater and barn venue for social events

+ Central Park: park located next to the neighborhood and the One Loudoun town center. Includes a pond, walking trails, benches, bench swings and swing set, play areas, dog waste stations

+ Convenient access to One Loudoun's shopping, movies, and restaurants. Access to The Club @ One Loudoun includes basketball court, meeting rooms, outdoor multipurpose court, tennis courts, outdoor beach volleyball court, outdoor pool, and fenced-in dog park



Pets allowed on case-by-case basis with non-refundable fee/deposit. Available to move in 03/01. Call Anup Kumar for information and to schedule a viewing - (703) 717-8509.



No Cats Allowed



