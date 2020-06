44476 LIVONIA TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWN HOME IN A 55+ ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF ASHBURN VILLAGE (ONE PERSON REQUIRED TO BE 55 OR OLDER)...THREE BEDROOMS, TWO FULL AND TWO HALF BATHROOMS WITH FINISHED ONE CAR GARAGE...HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH A THREE SIDE GAS FIREPLACE...TWO STORY CEILINGS IN LIVING AND DINING AREA...THIS HOUSE FEATURES A LARGE MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM...MASTER BATHROOM HAS SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, SEPARATE VANITIES...GENEROUS SIZED BREAKFAST AREA IN THE KITCHEN...KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ISLAND...FOR YOUR QUIET RELAXING PRIVACY A PATIO WITH REAR FENCED YARD...UPPER LEVEL HAS TWO BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATHROOM... A LARGE LOFT AND BIG FINISHED CLOSET / STORAGE SPACE...FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH LARGE STORAGE AREA...CLOSE TO SHOPPING, GROCERY, RT 7, RT 28, DULLES MALL, DULLES AIRPORT.....