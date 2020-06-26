44384 BOXFORD TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool media room volleyball court

Application has been accepted. Pending lease signing. LOCATION* COMMUNITY*LOCATION This is NOT your typical townhome, in fact it's feels and lives more like a detached home at 2500 sf above grade, plus nearly 1200 sf in finished lower level!! HOME OFFICE on the main level, living room/dining room, family room off eat-in kitchen leading to newly updated multi-tiered deck and side yard brick paver patio area with nice landscaping. Upper level has 3 very large bedrooms. The secondary bedrooms could easily fit a queen size bed and dressers. Master bedroom is a true suite with a sitting room, 3-sided fireplace and step up into sleeping quarters, incredible walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with double vanity sink and soaking tub. Lower level has HUGE rec room and full bath, French doors opening to media room, plus additional room that could be use for a variety of purposed (hobby rm, storage rm, den, guest room, etc). WORK HARD, PLAY HARD! Ashburn Village provides a A LIFESTYLE of HEALTHY ACTIVITY and FUN! See documents to see everything Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion offers to you AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! Plus you have access to 4 outdoor and 1 indoor pools; 8 lakes for fishing and manually propelled boats, kayaks, canoes, etc.; multiple recreational spaces such as nature preserve parks and fitness trails, 8 playgrounds, roller and sports fields for baseball, basketball, soccer/lacrosse, volleyball and multiple access points to the W&OD. Walk, ride or take a bus to multiple restaurants, shopping & specialty stores. All this plus easy access to major commuting routes: RT 7, RT 28, Lo Co PKWY, Dulles Airport, Dulles Greenway and future silverline metro stop. Freshly painted and READY FOR OCCUPANCY!