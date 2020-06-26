All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44384 BOXFORD TERRACE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:56 PM

44384 BOXFORD TERRACE

44384 Boxford Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44384 Boxford Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
volleyball court
Application has been accepted. Pending lease signing. LOCATION* COMMUNITY*LOCATION This is NOT your typical townhome, in fact it's feels and lives more like a detached home at 2500 sf above grade, plus nearly 1200 sf in finished lower level!! HOME OFFICE on the main level, living room/dining room, family room off eat-in kitchen leading to newly updated multi-tiered deck and side yard brick paver patio area with nice landscaping. Upper level has 3 very large bedrooms. The secondary bedrooms could easily fit a queen size bed and dressers. Master bedroom is a true suite with a sitting room, 3-sided fireplace and step up into sleeping quarters, incredible walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with double vanity sink and soaking tub. Lower level has HUGE rec room and full bath, French doors opening to media room, plus additional room that could be use for a variety of purposed (hobby rm, storage rm, den, guest room, etc). WORK HARD, PLAY HARD! Ashburn Village provides a A LIFESTYLE of HEALTHY ACTIVITY and FUN! See documents to see everything Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion offers to you AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! Plus you have access to 4 outdoor and 1 indoor pools; 8 lakes for fishing and manually propelled boats, kayaks, canoes, etc.; multiple recreational spaces such as nature preserve parks and fitness trails, 8 playgrounds, roller and sports fields for baseball, basketball, soccer/lacrosse, volleyball and multiple access points to the W&OD. Walk, ride or take a bus to multiple restaurants, shopping & specialty stores. All this plus easy access to major commuting routes: RT 7, RT 28, Lo Co PKWY, Dulles Airport, Dulles Greenway and future silverline metro stop. Freshly painted and READY FOR OCCUPANCY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE have any available units?
44384 BOXFORD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE have?
Some of 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44384 BOXFORD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44384 BOXFORD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America