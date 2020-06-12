44346 APACHE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available ASAP! Beautiful, 4 bedroom, brick front, 2-car garage home, conveniently located within a mile from One Loudoun, 2min to Rte 7 and 15 minutes to airport. Main-level Study, formal living and dining area. Family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with dinning area, Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertop and breakfast bar. Huge Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. Laundry on the upper level. Deck perfect for outdoor relaxing and cookouts.