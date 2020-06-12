All apartments in Ashburn
44346 APACHE CIRCLE
44346 APACHE CIRCLE

44346 Apache Circle · No Longer Available
Location

44346 Apache Circle, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available ASAP! Beautiful, 4 bedroom, brick front, 2-car garage home, conveniently located within a mile from One Loudoun, 2min to Rte 7 and 15 minutes to airport. Main-level Study, formal living and dining area. Family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with dinning area, Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertop and breakfast bar. Huge Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. Laundry on the upper level. Deck perfect for outdoor relaxing and cookouts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE have any available units?
44346 APACHE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE have?
Some of 44346 APACHE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44346 APACHE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
44346 APACHE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44346 APACHE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 44346 APACHE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 44346 APACHE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44346 APACHE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 44346 APACHE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 44346 APACHE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44346 APACHE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44346 APACHE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44346 APACHE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
