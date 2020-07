Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Immaculate 3BR, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with lots of storage space! Kitchen boasts corian counters, 42' cabinetry, double oven, refrigerator, microwave and gas cooktop! Master BR with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, luxury spa bath. BR #2 and BR#3 with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural lighting! Fully finished lower level with recreation room and wet bar and full bath. No Pets please! Tons of community amenities! Won't last long~~ See today!