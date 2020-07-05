44306 KENTMERE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Quality-built Regent's Park model built by NV Homes. Elegant dual staircases greet you as you enter the two story foyer. Gleaming, wide-plank hardwoods throughout the main level. High end details ~ crown molding, chair rail and thick Adam's casing throughout the entire home. Gourmet kitchen~ upgraded espresso cabinetry and range hood, stainless steel GE cafe appliances and coffered ceiling. MAIN level full bath and bedroom #5 or formal office w/walk-in closet. Upper level ~ sumptuous master suite and luxury bath both with tray ceilings and grand walk-in closet. Three, additional spacious bedrooms upstairs all with private bath access. HUGE finished basement- theater room, two gathering areas in rec room, future den, and loads of storage. Expansive, maintenance free deck with elevated gathering platform off rear of home. Large, regular, flat 1/3 acre lot. Truly BETTER than brand new in every way. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Great for commuters with easy access to Rts. 7, 28 and 267. Three miles to the Ashburn Silver Line stop. 5 min drive to One Loudoun, Loudoun Station, Dulles 28 - shops, high end restaurants, quick bites, daily needs, grocery options galore, community events and farmer's market. Everything you could ever want! Take a 3D walking tour without leaving your home. https://mls.truplace.com/property/366/85660/ Or take a look at the extensive floorplan tour with loads of photos https://mls.truplace.com/property/366/84399/ In-person tour options. also available. Ready for June 1 occupancy. ALSO FOR SALE