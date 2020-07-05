All apartments in Ashburn
44306 KENTMERE CT

44306 Kentmere Court · No Longer Available
Location

44306 Kentmere Court, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Quality-built Regent's Park model built by NV Homes. Elegant dual staircases greet you as you enter the two story foyer. Gleaming, wide-plank hardwoods throughout the main level. High end details ~ crown molding, chair rail and thick Adam's casing throughout the entire home. Gourmet kitchen~ upgraded espresso cabinetry and range hood, stainless steel GE cafe appliances and coffered ceiling. MAIN level full bath and bedroom #5 or formal office w/walk-in closet. Upper level ~ sumptuous master suite and luxury bath both with tray ceilings and grand walk-in closet. Three, additional spacious bedrooms upstairs all with private bath access. HUGE finished basement- theater room, two gathering areas in rec room, future den, and loads of storage. Expansive, maintenance free deck with elevated gathering platform off rear of home. Large, regular, flat 1/3 acre lot. Truly BETTER than brand new in every way. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Great for commuters with easy access to Rts. 7, 28 and 267. Three miles to the Ashburn Silver Line stop. 5 min drive to One Loudoun, Loudoun Station, Dulles 28 - shops, high end restaurants, quick bites, daily needs, grocery options galore, community events and farmer's market. Everything you could ever want! Take a 3D walking tour without leaving your home. https://mls.truplace.com/property/366/85660/ Or take a look at the extensive floorplan tour with loads of photos https://mls.truplace.com/property/366/84399/ In-person tour options. also available. Ready for June 1 occupancy. ALSO FOR SALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44306 KENTMERE CT have any available units?
44306 KENTMERE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44306 KENTMERE CT have?
Some of 44306 KENTMERE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44306 KENTMERE CT currently offering any rent specials?
44306 KENTMERE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44306 KENTMERE CT pet-friendly?
No, 44306 KENTMERE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44306 KENTMERE CT offer parking?
Yes, 44306 KENTMERE CT offers parking.
Does 44306 KENTMERE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44306 KENTMERE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44306 KENTMERE CT have a pool?
No, 44306 KENTMERE CT does not have a pool.
Does 44306 KENTMERE CT have accessible units?
No, 44306 KENTMERE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 44306 KENTMERE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44306 KENTMERE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 44306 KENTMERE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 44306 KENTMERE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

