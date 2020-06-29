All apartments in Ashburn
44130 PAGET TERRACE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

44130 PAGET TERRACE

44130 Paget Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44130 Paget Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town home located in the heart of Ashburn Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced in backyard. Very short walk to the Ashburn Sports Pavilion, dining and entertainment. Oversized, beautiful backyard with athletic fields right behind. Furnace and thermostat new in 2019. House and fence were painted in 2019. House has never been a rental before. Appliances new in 2018. Less than 2 minutes from Route 7 and 4 minutes from Route 28. 1 minute walk to the walking path around Ashburn Lake. The house is in GREAT condition and in a perfect location in the heart of Ashburn Village. Contact Ryan at 571-528-8099 if interested!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44130 PAGET TERRACE have any available units?
44130 PAGET TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44130 PAGET TERRACE have?
Some of 44130 PAGET TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44130 PAGET TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44130 PAGET TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44130 PAGET TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44130 PAGET TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44130 PAGET TERRACE offer parking?
No, 44130 PAGET TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 44130 PAGET TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44130 PAGET TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44130 PAGET TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44130 PAGET TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44130 PAGET TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44130 PAGET TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44130 PAGET TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44130 PAGET TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44130 PAGET TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44130 PAGET TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
