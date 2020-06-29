44130 PAGET TERRACE

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town home located in the heart of Ashburn Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced in backyard. Very short walk to the Ashburn Sports Pavilion, dining and entertainment. Oversized, beautiful backyard with athletic fields right behind. Furnace and thermostat new in 2019. House and fence were painted in 2019. House has never been a rental before. Appliances new in 2018. Less than 2 minutes from Route 7 and 4 minutes from Route 28. 1 minute walk to the walking path around Ashburn Lake. The house is in GREAT condition and in a perfect location in the heart of Ashburn Village. Contact Ryan at 571-528-8099 if interested!