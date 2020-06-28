44090 NATALIE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Light & bright end-unit condo at Lakeshore Condominiums in Ashburn Village. 2 bed/2 bath with gorgeous laminate flooring throughout, open floor plan overlooks the large balcony with water views! Master bedroom has balcony access. Walk in closets in BOTH bedrooms! Washer/Dryer combo in the unit. Additional storage included! Location is perfectly situated between Sports Pavilion (amenities included in rent), lakes, jogging/walking trails, and Shopping Center. 4 swimming pools, basketball/tennis, bus routes. Decks currently undergoing renovations and are not usable at this time, they will be wonderful once renovations are completed! Must see today!