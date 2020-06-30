44072 FLORENCE TERRACE

Amenities

Come and enjoy this highly desired Ashburn Village water front town home. This home backs to Pavillion Lake as it is surrounded by a convenient walking trail. Come home to an amazing unique open, multi-level, floor plan with plenty of natural light. The entry foyer welcomes with gorgeous custom wainscoting detail and modern ceramic tile flooring. As you enter through the double sided stairway to the lower level rec room area with brick gas fireplace, walk out onto your spacious covered porch and stone patio and gaze at the incredible garden and lake front view. Elegant main level features include: luxurious crown molding, soaring 15 foot ceilings in the living room, floor to ceiling windows, recessed lighting, dark tiger stripe bamboo hard wood floors throughout, and much more! Any chef would love the beautiful white cabinets and ~Galactic Storm~ Granite counters in the kitchen which features a large breakfast area that opens up to a large deck with unbelievable lake views. The kitchen also offers new stainless steel appliances & french door refrigerator. This property includes memberships to the award winning Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion across the lake (a 3 minute walk away) - https://www.ashburnvillage.org. Tennis, gym, camps, basketball and baseball courts, 1 indoor and 4 outdoor pools. This home is equipped with the energy saving NEST Smart home Thermostat, a driveway that fits 2 cars + garage, and plenty of space for everyone to enjoy. Windows in the Front of the home are new, windows in the back of the home are older and may not function properly. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.