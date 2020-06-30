All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

44072 FLORENCE TERRACE

44072 Florence Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44072 Florence Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come and enjoy this highly desired Ashburn Village water front town home. This home backs to Pavillion Lake as it is surrounded by a convenient walking trail. Come home to an amazing unique open, multi-level, floor plan with plenty of natural light. The entry foyer welcomes with gorgeous custom wainscoting detail and modern ceramic tile flooring. As you enter through the double sided stairway to the lower level rec room area with brick gas fireplace, walk out onto your spacious covered porch and stone patio and gaze at the incredible garden and lake front view. Elegant main level features include: luxurious crown molding, soaring 15 foot ceilings in the living room, floor to ceiling windows, recessed lighting, dark tiger stripe bamboo hard wood floors throughout, and much more! Any chef would love the beautiful white cabinets and ~Galactic Storm~ Granite counters in the kitchen which features a large breakfast area that opens up to a large deck with unbelievable lake views. The kitchen also offers new stainless steel appliances & french door refrigerator. This property includes memberships to the award winning Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion across the lake (a 3 minute walk away) - https://www.ashburnvillage.org. Tennis, gym, camps, basketball and baseball courts, 1 indoor and 4 outdoor pools. This home is equipped with the energy saving NEST Smart home Thermostat, a driveway that fits 2 cars + garage, and plenty of space for everyone to enjoy. Windows in the Front of the home are new, windows in the back of the home are older and may not function properly. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE have any available units?
44072 FLORENCE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE have?
Some of 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44072 FLORENCE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44072 FLORENCE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

