44055 FLORENCE TERRACE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

44055 FLORENCE TERRACE

44055 Florence Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44055 Florence Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
STUNNING VIEWS! AMAZING LOCATION! HOME WITH BENEFITS! Now available! Spacious 3 BR, 2 FB /2 HB townhome with a breathtaking, summer-lovin' view of Pavilion Lake. This spacious home features a 1 car garage and large recreation room with a walk-out to the rear patio. The main level boasts loads of natural light throughout the large living and dining room, updated kitchen with breakfast room and sunroom extension backing to deck with beautiful lake facing views. The upper level features a spacious master bedroom suite plus two additional bedrooms. Community amenities include full access to the Ashburn Village community amenities including its popular Ashburn Village Sports Pavillion. Take a short walk or quick drive to the neighborhood shopping center for all your daily living needs. Long-term lease is preferred. PPE Required for Showings. Online Application only at Pearson Smith Property Management. Walk-up showings Saturday, May 23 1-2---PPE required. One applicant at a time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE have any available units?
44055 FLORENCE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE have?
Some of 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44055 FLORENCE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44055 FLORENCE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

