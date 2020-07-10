44055 FLORENCE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

STUNNING VIEWS! AMAZING LOCATION! HOME WITH BENEFITS! Now available! Spacious 3 BR, 2 FB /2 HB townhome with a breathtaking, summer-lovin' view of Pavilion Lake. This spacious home features a 1 car garage and large recreation room with a walk-out to the rear patio. The main level boasts loads of natural light throughout the large living and dining room, updated kitchen with breakfast room and sunroom extension backing to deck with beautiful lake facing views. The upper level features a spacious master bedroom suite plus two additional bedrooms. Community amenities include full access to the Ashburn Village community amenities including its popular Ashburn Village Sports Pavillion. Take a short walk or quick drive to the neighborhood shopping center for all your daily living needs. Long-term lease is preferred. PPE Required for Showings. Online Application only at Pearson Smith Property Management. Walk-up showings Saturday, May 23 1-2---PPE required. One applicant at a time.