Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location in Ashburn! NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN FEATURES NEW CABINETS, FLOORING, DISHWASHER AND NEW WASHER AND DRYER! 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial located in a cul-de-sac. Ready to be occupied ... Master Suite features cathedral ceiling, walk in closet, and full bath. Living Room w/fireplace and Kitchen w/center island and table space. Separate Dining Room. Large deck off of kitchen area and fenced back yard to enjoy!