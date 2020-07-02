43951 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 finished level single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Main level showcases hardwood floors and on the upper landing. The lower level has a den perfect as an office. The home features dramatic vaulted ceilings and a great open floor plan and a gas fireplace ideal for entertaining. The large deck features Trex decking. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom is remodeled with gorgeous tiles and a large rimless shower. Enjoy all that Ashburn Village has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have any available units?
43951 ROCHELLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have?
Some of 43951 ROCHELLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43951 ROCHELLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
43951 ROCHELLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.