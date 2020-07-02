All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 43951 ROCHELLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
43951 ROCHELLE COURT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

43951 ROCHELLE COURT

43951 Rochelle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

43951 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 finished level single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Main level showcases hardwood floors and on the upper landing. The lower level has a den perfect as an office. The home features dramatic vaulted ceilings and a great open floor plan and a gas fireplace ideal for entertaining. The large deck features Trex decking. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom is remodeled with gorgeous tiles and a large rimless shower. Enjoy all that Ashburn Village has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have any available units?
43951 ROCHELLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have?
Some of 43951 ROCHELLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43951 ROCHELLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
43951 ROCHELLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43951 ROCHELLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 43951 ROCHELLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT offer parking?
No, 43951 ROCHELLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43951 ROCHELLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have a pool?
No, 43951 ROCHELLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 43951 ROCHELLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43951 ROCHELLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 43951 ROCHELLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 43951 ROCHELLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America