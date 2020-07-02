43951 ROCHELLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 finished level single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Main level showcases hardwood floors and on the upper landing. The lower level has a den perfect as an office. The home features dramatic vaulted ceilings and a great open floor plan and a gas fireplace ideal for entertaining. The large deck features Trex decking. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom is remodeled with gorgeous tiles and a large rimless shower. Enjoy all that Ashburn Village has to offer!