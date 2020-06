Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated Town Home!!! Granite counters. New floors. Engineered hardwood on Main level. New carpet on upper and lower level, and on the stairs. Freshly painted throughout. New light fixtures. Large deck. Fenced back yard. End Unit. Backs to trees. Non-through traffic. Washer/dryer in unit. New roof. Two parking spaces right out front. Fireplace on lower level. Skylite in Master Bath. Walk-in closet in master. Very nice home!!!