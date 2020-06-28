All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

43730 CADBURY TERRACE

43730 Cadbury Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43730 Cadbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, sunny, charming, 2-story, 4-BR (upper)/2.5 BA patio home for rent in Ashburn. End unit across from park-like setting with additional common parking area nearby. Interior features include new paint throughout in neutral colors, engineered hardwood in lower hall and family room, new carpet in living room, dining room, stairs, and upper hall, updated kitchen with "marble" style porcelain tile floors and new stainless steel kitchen appliances with large French door refrigerator and 5 burner gas range, and fireplace in Family room. Large brick patio, fenced-in back yard, 1 1/2 garage, ample storage. *****FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE ADVANTAGES OF A TOWNHOME!*****No pets (sorry). Available immediately. COME AND SEE! OWNER LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE have any available units?
43730 CADBURY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE have?
Some of 43730 CADBURY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43730 CADBURY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43730 CADBURY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43730 CADBURY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43730 CADBURY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43730 CADBURY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43730 CADBURY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43730 CADBURY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43730 CADBURY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43730 CADBURY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43730 CADBURY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43730 CADBURY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
