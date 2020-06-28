43730 CADBURY TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, sunny, charming, 2-story, 4-BR (upper)/2.5 BA patio home for rent in Ashburn. End unit across from park-like setting with additional common parking area nearby. Interior features include new paint throughout in neutral colors, engineered hardwood in lower hall and family room, new carpet in living room, dining room, stairs, and upper hall, updated kitchen with "marble" style porcelain tile floors and new stainless steel kitchen appliances with large French door refrigerator and 5 burner gas range, and fireplace in Family room. Large brick patio, fenced-in back yard, 1 1/2 garage, ample storage. *****FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE ADVANTAGES OF A TOWNHOME!*****No pets (sorry). Available immediately. COME AND SEE! OWNER LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.