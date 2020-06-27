All apartments in Ashburn
43703 CLEMENS TERRACE

43703 Clemens Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43703 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
New carpet in bedrooms, house is cleaned again and looks a lot better now. Spacious town-home located at the cul-de-sac in the much sought-after Farmwell Hunt community with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and huge 2 car garage. Upgrades include fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back-splash, modular closets in all bedrooms, nice size Trex deck, new windows (replaced in 2017), well insulated attic with solar attic fan, split HVAC units with one replaced in 2017, fenced back yard, brick patio, gas fireplace, Wi-fi enabled smart thermostats and Wi-fi enabled smart garage door opener. Walking distance to community swimming pool, basketball courts and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE have any available units?
43703 CLEMENS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE have?
Some of 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43703 CLEMENS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43703 CLEMENS TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
