43703 CLEMENS TERRACE

New carpet in bedrooms, house is cleaned again and looks a lot better now. Spacious town-home located at the cul-de-sac in the much sought-after Farmwell Hunt community with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and huge 2 car garage. Upgrades include fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back-splash, modular closets in all bedrooms, nice size Trex deck, new windows (replaced in 2017), well insulated attic with solar attic fan, split HVAC units with one replaced in 2017, fenced back yard, brick patio, gas fireplace, Wi-fi enabled smart thermostats and Wi-fi enabled smart garage door opener. Walking distance to community swimming pool, basketball courts and tennis courts.