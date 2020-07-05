43688 Balmoral Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Must See Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath End Unit Townhouse w/ 2 Car Side-Load Garage. Open Floorplan & Fenced in Backyard. Hardwood Floors in Middle Level, New Carpets and New Paint Throughout. Upscale, Gourmet Kitchen w/ All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Maple cabinets & Breakfast Nook. Gas Fireplace in Family Room Leading to Large Deck. Gorgeous MBR w/ Luxury Master Bath. Available May 1st!



Disposal

Washer/Dryer In Unit