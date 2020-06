Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO CAR GARAGE IN A GREAT LOCATION... 3 BEDROOMS, 2.55 BATHROOMS, FRESH PAINT, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ACCESS TO DECK, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL THE BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL, WASHER AND DRYER ON THE UPPER / BEDROOM LEVEL, WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM TO FENCED BACKYARD, CLOSE TO RT 7, RT 267, RT 28, GREENWAY, SHOPPING AND MORE