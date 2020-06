Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning End Unit in Ashburn Farm. Meticulously clean and ready for occupancy. Hardwoods on main and upper levels. New wood tone flooring in basement. Large deck off of living room with stairs to lower deck. Jogging trail behind the home. Gas cooking in Kitchen, gas heat and hot water. Stacked full size washer dryer. Lots of storage. A true delight for the next occupant. Please view virtual tour. Income to qualify is 40 x the monthly rent.